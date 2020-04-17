Here Is How Karan Wahi Will Help The Needy Amidst COVID-19 Crisis; Read Details

Karan Wahi has decided to donate all the money that he earns through social media endorsements and other promotional activities to the relief fund for COVID 19. He will be sending this money to NGOs which are placed in various parts of the country. He is hopeful that the money is useful for people who have been suffering due to the pandemic.

Karan Wahi to donate all the money coming through endorsement

Karan Wahi recently spoke to a leading daily about his plans to donate the money that he earns through promotional activities and endorsement on social media. He told the daily that he is hopeful that his contribution in India’s battle against the Coronavirus will help save the lives of many. He said he is happy to be there for all those who need support and help in these difficult times. Karan Wahi added that he is sending the money being collected through social media to different NGOs that are placed in different corners of the country. He also mentioned that these NGOs work towards providing meals to the people in need in the local area.

Read Karan Wahi Floods Instagram With Photos That Feature Him And THESE Cricketers

Also read Karan Wahi's 'Zing Game On' To Reveal Hidden Talents Of Indian Cricketers

Karan Wahi’s initiative for the needy

Karan Wahi recently spoke about a new initiative that he is a part of amidst the Coronavirus crisis. In the video posted, he can be seen talking about him and his neighbours coming up with a plan to help the guards of the building by providing them with the facilities and essential items that they need. He has also asked people to donate and do their best to help those in need. Have a look at the video from Karan Wahi’s Instagram here.

Read Aditya Narayan, Karan Wahi, And Others Hosts Who Flirted With Judges On Reality TV

Also read Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

Image courtesy: Karan Wahi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.