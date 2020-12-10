Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Thoughts On Her Second Baby's Name Post Taimur Controversy

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child, it created a buzz on social media. The actor got candid at a talk show with Neha Dhupia and revealed whether she has decided the name of her second baby. Apparently, this time Kareena wants to be more careful and does not want any controversies around her baby’s name like there were at Taimur’s time.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy and her second child's baby name

At a recent episode of her talk show, What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted Neha Dhupia. The two being mothers to toddlers talked about their kids and how they spent lockdown with them revealing some interesting facts about their little ones. During their chat, Neha Dhupia asked Kareena, “So who from your friends and family was the first to suggest baby names when they got to know that you guys are pregnant?” To this Kareena responded saying, “You know honestly, I am telling you this, that after the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise”.

Kareena Kapoor's baby name

Neha Dhupia, however, suggested that they should be doing a poll right then to find out which will be “like the highest ranking name”. The actor further stated that if Saif and Kareena have not decided then they can take it from there. However, Kareena did not get on board with the idea and responded, “Oh God! I don't even want to go down that road. I'm going to tackle this like right at the end”.

Taimur Ali Khan's name controversy

Back in the year 2016 on December 20th, Kareena and Saif were blessed with their first child. When they revealed that they have named their firstborn Taimur, a number of netizens did not take the news well. Many people felt furious as they expressed that Timur (also known Taimur) was the name of an invader from Central Asia who attacked the Delhi Sultanate.

Moreover, Timur has invaded North India and has massacred the inhabitants of Tulamba, a small town in Punjab. So netizens had taken to social media and had condemned the actors for naming their child after an invader who had killed numerous Indians back in the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, however, insisted that they have named their son Taimur because it has a beautiful meaning in person. The actors had gone on record and had stated that Taimur means iron, which is why they fell in love with the name in the first place. The full name of Kareena’s firstborn is Taimur Ali Khan.

