Kareena Kapoor Says She Does Not Like Being Tagged As A 'diva'; Read All About It Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy promoting her new film Good Newwz along with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In one of her interviews during her promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her diva image is shredding the credibility of her acting skills in films. She expressed that she never wanted to be a diva in the industry and wants to be recognised only as an actor.

Further in the interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that her role in Veere Di Wedding would not have been picked up by many female actors as it talks about female satisfaction and giving strong voices to women in life. The idea of going against the norms is a big ordeal for many actors. Kareena Kapoor Khan, however, believes that her roles in films like Good Newwz and Udta Punjab give voice to females. According to Kareena’s interview, her choices do not stick to eye-candy roles. She believes in funny as well as serious roles.

Kareena believes that she does not need a 'diva image'. In fact, she stressed on the fact that she does not have any hidden public relations team and hates the word diva. It is overused in her context. Kareena mentioned in the interview how her next film essays the same. It is a humorous take on a serious issue like IVF.

On the work front

Apart from the promotions of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan is filming for her next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Lagaan actor Aamir Khan will be playing the titular role in this film with Kareena as his love interest. The film will release in Christmas 2020.

