Kareena Kapoor To Alia Bhatt; Know How These B-town Beauties Are Rocking The Polka Look

The classic yet light-hearted polka fashion is now reeling into Indian and indo-western clothing. The 19th-century fashion of polka started out as a sombre take on the old styles but has now become an experimental take on traditional outfits. Here, we take a look at some Indian style polka dots inspiration from Bollywood beauties.

Deepika Padukone

Recently, Deepika made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her next Chhapaak. The actor wore a pink maxi dress with white polka dots and a similar coat. Deepika Padukone paired her big attire with statement chandbaali. Her new short hair was complimenting the look well with wavy locks!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a dark blue plunging neckline choli with a similar colour lehenga with white polka dots. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked magnificent with the contrast dupatta. This look was donned by her for Diwali 2019.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a green sharara pant with similar kurta and dupatta. The highlight of the outfit was definitely off white polka dots. Alia opted for a sleek bun and accentuated earrings to complete the look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra re-lived the nineties in her own style by recreating the polka fashion in a saree. She wore the classic red and white saree. The critical point of the outfit was the red polka dots and heavy border embroidery. Priyanka’s red hot lips and sleek bun simply complemented the look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah wore the most unconventional orange outfit with off white polka dots. The indo-western blazer top was paired with a big skirt. She paired the suit-skirt with an embroidered collar shirt and simple stud earrings. This outfit is definitely polka dot inspiration.

