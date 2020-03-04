Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Turned Down Kareena Kapoor Khan's Role In 'Udta Punjab'

Sonakshi Sinha is just 10 years old in the industry and became the only actor to enter the Rs 1,500 crore club in Bollywood. She has set a benchmark in the industry with her impressive roles in Dabangg franchise, Son Of Sardaar, Lootera, amongst others. Sinha is also known for her bold and witty replies in interviews. A dig into the time when the Dabangg 3 actor had revealed that she was offered Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Udta Punjab.

When Sonakshi Sinha revealed she turned down Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Udta Punjab

In 2018, while interacting with an entertainment portal, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about one role she regretted passing by. The actor seemingly replied that she was offered Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Udta Punjab, but she did not take it up. Moreover, Sinha also exclaimed that she loved the movie and also called up the director Abhishek Chaubey and personally spoke to some members of the filming team and lauded the movie. She concluded saying that was probably one film she would have liked to be a part of.

Sonakshi Sinha's movies

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha last graced the big screen with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. As per reports, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie reportedly also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. However, there is no official announcement about the release date of the film.

(Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha and The Real Kareena Kapoor Instagram)

