Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpses Of Halloween Party With Kids; See Picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her Halloween party with son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, all the kids are seen posing flaunting their Halloween costumes. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a video where all the kids were seen collecting treats and playing at the party.

The actor posted a picture where she was seen posing with all the other mothers who attended the Halloween party. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen donning a short kaftan and flaunted her baby bump as she posed for the picture. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram stories:

Kareena Kapoor enjoys head massage by mother

On October 30, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a picture where she is seen enjoying a head massage from her mother, Babita Kapoor. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing on a couch as her mother stands behind her and gives her a massage. Kareena can be seen sporting a white and blue printed kaftan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's mother, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white and pink striped shirt. She completed her look with a bangle, a watch and her pair of spectacles. In the picture, one can also notice the plants and a few home pieces. Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a sweet note describing the photo she shared. She wrote, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan warns fans about 'double trouble'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos often take the internet by a storm as fans and netizens are all gaga over it. Earlier, Kareena posted a boomerang on Instagram, where she was seen prepping for a shoot at home. After she returned from Delhi, the actor started working with her sister Karisma.

Kareena and Karisma were seen twinning with each other in white outfits in the video, while Bebo was prepping for her makeup. The sisters seen having a fun time shooting at home. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, 'double trouble' with a #SisterSquad. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram below.

