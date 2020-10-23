Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'diva' Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has turned a year older today, i.e. October 23, 2020. To mark this day, several friends and celebs of the actor took to their respective social media handle to share adorable pictures, videos and pen some heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Among the many to wish her, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture and pen a heartfelt note for her best friend Malaika Arora.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a selfie picture with the birthday girl. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen striking a pose and giving their signature pout in the picture. Kareena can be seen donning a shimmery sequenced outfit and opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, and dewy makeup. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a furry feathered outfit and opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, Kareena also penned a birthday wish for Malaika. She wrote, “Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever”. She added, “I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan surfaced online, netizens couldn’t stop themselves but go gaga over the post. While some of them called the picture “fabulous”, others went on to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday. Several other users were also seen flooding the comments with several happy emojis and more. The post also received heaps of praise, likes and positive comments from fans. Check out a few comments from fans on the actor’s post.

Apart from this post, Kareena also shared an Instagram story where she went on to post another birthday post on behalf of her husband, Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif and Malaika can be seen striking a pose and are all smiles to the camera. Along with the picture, Kareena also wrote, “Happy Birthday BFF”. Take a look.

