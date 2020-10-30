Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Happy Picture Of Her Enjoying 'maalish' From Babita

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Friday, October 30, 2020, to share a picture of her enjoying a head massage from her dear mother, Babita Kapoor. The actor is all happy and smiling as she truly enjoys her mother’s massage. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note describing the picture and her happiness. Netizens were quick to flood the comment section with lots of love and positive messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena went on to share a picture of her mother giving her a head massage. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing on a couch as her mother stands behind her and gives her a massage. Kareena can be seen sporting a white and blue printed kaftan. Kareena Kapoor Khan's mother, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white and pink striped shirt. She completed her look with a bangle, a watch and her pair of spectacles. In the picture, one can also notice the plants and a few home pieces.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a sweet note describing the photo she shared. She wrote, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯â¤ï¸â¤”. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below.

Seeing the post shared by Kareena Kapoor, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive response. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the mother-daughter duo in the pic. While some went on to talk about a mother’s massage being so good. One of the users wrote, “That is a pure bliss”. While the other one wrote, “so cute”. Take a look at a few more comments from fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos often take the internet by a storm as fans and netizens are all gaga over it. Earlier, Kareena posted a boomerang on Instagram, where she was seen prepping for a shoot at home. After she returned from Delhi, the actor started working with her sister Karisma. Kareena and Karisma were seen twinning with each other in the video, while Bebo was making her makeup. The duo was seen having a fun time shooting at home. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, 'double trouble' with a #SisterSquad. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram below.

