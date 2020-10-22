Kareena Kapoor Khan Uploads Selfie From Flight, Advices Fans To Wear Facemasks Always

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to remind fans about following proper COVID guidelines. In the pictures posted, the actor is seen settled in a flight with a proper N95 facemask. Her followers have flooded the comments section in agreement while also complimenting her traditional travel attire.

Kareena reminds to wear a mask

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently updated her fans with a new picture while reminding them to wear a mask whenever getting out of the house. In the picture posted, she is seen patiently settled in a flight, while looking out of the window. The selfie has been clicked from a specific angle to give it a candid effect.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen dressed in complete white attire. She is seen wearing a plain white kurta with a lightweight dupatta which has been studded with embroidery work. In accessories, the actor has skipped earrings and has added a silver necklace which is full of intricate details. She is also spotted donning a pair of huge black shades, which is resting amidst her tight high pony.

In the caption for the post, the actor has put forth a bit of genuine advice for all her fans. She has asked her followers to wear a mask as a safety precaution, tracing its importance in fighting the pandemic. She has also added a bunch of emoticons to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Kareena’s fans have complimented her look in the picture while agreeing with her thoughts in the caption. They have also asked her to take good care of her health since the situation outside is bad. A few people have also added a bunch of emoticons to express themselves. Have a look at the comments on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan announced on August 12, 2020, that they were pregnant with their second child. The actor has been keeping her fans updated through various pictures and videos on social media. On the work front, the actor recently finished shooting for the film Laal Singh Chadha.

