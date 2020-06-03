Kareena Kapoor Khan Surprises A Fan With Special 'Happy Lockdown Birthday' Wish; Watch

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the 'Poo' of Bollywood has been updating her fans with a streak of posts daily regarding her whereabouts on social media. However, soon after Bebo joined Instagram, the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed by the government of India. Therefore, Kareena has been super-active on the social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her lockdown diaries. Recently, a birthday wish of Kareena Kapoor Khan for a fan was making rounds on the internet.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Ranveer Singh To Try 'Kaftan Life'; Calls It 'addictive'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Happy lockdown birthday' wish for a fan wins hearts

From giving everyone an insight into their Eid celebration to sharing adorable pictures of father Saif Ali Khan and Munchkin Taimur Ali Khan painting walls amid lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has undoubtedly aced the social media game. Earlier this morning, Kareena surprised one of her fans with a special birthday wish which soon went viral on Instagram. In the video, Kareena is seen sporting a multi-coloured striped top, flaunting her no-makeup glow with kohled eyes and her hair let loose. The Good Newwz actor is heard saying, "Hi Risiika, this is Kareena, happy lockdown birthday. Well, I hope this is a surprise for you because I like giving surprises to all my fans, especially the people who love me."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini Pictures Will Remind Fans Of Sun, Sand And Beaches

Check out the video below:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Impressive And Inspiring Hairstyles From Her Movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film went on to become a massive box office success as it minted over ₹320 Crores worldwide. However, Kareena has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen alongside an ensemble cast in the Karan Johar directorial titled Takht, which will be a period drama.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles along with Kareena. Apart from Takht, she will also be reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-actor Aamir Khan for their upcoming film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan also recently took to Instagram to unveil the first look poster of Kareena from the film. Have a look:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Heroine': Songs From The Film To Groove To At Home

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor FC Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.