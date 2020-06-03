Kareena Kapoor Khan Says ‘All Lives Matter’; Kangana Ranaut Makes ‘Colonial Slavery’ Claim

Many Bollywood celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have raised their voices after the brutal murder of George Floyd in the US which has led to nationwide protests. Many celebrities from around the world including several from India have come forward and showed their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted a photo on her Instagram recently of a magazine cover and used the #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd hashtag in order to show her support. Various other Indian actors showed their support too, amid which Kangana Ranaut had some thoughts to share about what she alleged was selective outrage showcased by Bollywood stars.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs for ignoring local injustices; says 'It's a shame'

Kareena Kapoor says 'All Lives Matters'

Kangana Ranaut recently sat down with a leading entertainment portal where she stated that the no Bollywood celeb showed vocal support when the two Sadhus and their driver were lynched in Palghar a few weeks ago. However, now, almost every Bollywood celebrity is speaking about George Floyd's death. Kangana Ranaut believes it is shameful that Bollywood celebrities continue to live in a bubble and jump on the bandwagon whenever possible. She also stated that the reason behind Bollywood's selective outrage is 'perhaps because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes'.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut welcomes nephew Prithvi to Rangoli's new house with Pooja & halwa; See pics

Just hours after Kangana Ranaut's statement on Bollywood's selective rage went viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted stories supporting the All Lives Matter movement. The first story shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that Black, Muslim, Dalit, Women's and Migrant lives matter. Whereas, her second Instagram story consisted of a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. which stated that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Kareena coupled both these Instagram stories with #AllLivesMatter. Check it out below -

Also read: Kangana Ranaut helps Rangoli Chandel with her new house; the latter expresses gratitude

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how Indian celebrities do no show support to even elderly women and children working towards environment protection in India but idolize a white teenage kid for doing the same, possibly referencing to Greta Thunberg. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was shocked to know some of the stories people in India have but they do not receive any type of vocal support. Kangana concluded on a controversial note stating hat maybe tribal people and sadhus are not fancy enough for Bollywood celebrities and their followers to speak up about.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut speaks about social judgements; wishes to be among the richest in India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.