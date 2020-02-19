Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays Like A Style Diva In THESE Bright Colour Outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a celebrated actor but also a revered fashion icon for her fans. Whether it's her airport look or her gym attire, Kareena never fails to disappoint her fans. The actor is a fashionista and slays in any outfit she dons. There are a lot of ways you can take inspiration from her dressing sense. Here are pictures when Kareena Kapoor Khan looked effortless in bright outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in bright hues

For the wedding function of Armaan Jain, Kareena was dressed in a yellow saree, which she complemented with a golden coloured sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a neat bun while her earrings and a small, round bindi complimented her beauty and elegance. As for Taimur, the little one dressed up for Armaan's wedding in a navy-blue coloured printed kurta and white pyjama and looked cute as a button.

The Jab We Met actor looks gorgeous in the yellow gown which she wore during the promotion of her recent film Good Newws. She kept her look simple with minimal make-up and opted for a wavy hairdo. She went for matching stilettos to complete her look.

Kareena was seen sporting a red 'I'd rather be at home' printed hoodie for her outing. She kept everything simple but looked cool in this outfit. She went for a messy top knot and no-makeup look.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Takht which is directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. After that, she will also be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Apart from this, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan which is slated to release in March 2020.

