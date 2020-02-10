Kareena Kapoor Khan Knows How To Rock Blue, Check Out THESE Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. She was last seen in the super-hit movie Good Newwz. The actor is a fashionista and slays in any outfit that she dons. She has also been spotted in many blue outfits. Let us take a look at some of her looks.

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked in blue

Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a blue pant suit. She has kept her hair open and looks extremely beautiful. To complete her look, she is wearing nude makeup. Take a look at her outfit.

Kareena is wearing a blue sleeveless gown which is styled by Lakshmi Lehr. To complete the look, the actress has opted for nude make up and her tied her hair in a ponytail.

Kareena is wearing a satin twill dress with white gold and diamond earrings. Her hair is wavy and she wore this outfit for the cover shoot of Elle India. Take a look at her cover photo.

Kareena wore this outfit for her show What Women Want Season 2. The look has been styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Kareena has kept her hair open.

