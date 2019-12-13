The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A BOSS In These Pantsuits; See Photos

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just Bollywood's highest-paid actor, but she is also a fashion icon for many. See her looks in pantsuits that give boss lady feels!

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a celebrated actress, but also a revered fashion icon. Whether it's her airport look or her gym attire, Kareena never fails to disappoint her fans. Here is a list of Kareena Kapoor Khan'-s classy pantsuit looks that could be the perfect outfit for your dinner or any casual function.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Convincing Saif To Come On Her Show Was The 'toughest'

All about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best pantsuit looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in a dark blue suit. She wore the suit minus the shirt. Her fans also loved the cut-out detailing at the midriff, which added the extra glam factor to her outfit.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Saree Imprinted With 'Bebo' Is All About 'main Apni Favourite Hoon'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Three Best Comic Scenes In Bodyguard Which You Should Not Miss

The star wore a not-so-basic pantsuit from Peter Do’s autumn/winter 2019 collection while promoting her upcoming flick, Good Newwz. Her grey outfit comprised of a pair of trousers that opened up around the ankles with dramatic slits. She wore a matching blazer that featured an open back. The actor accessorised the playful pantsuit with a pair of black pump heels and a chunky ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena wore a complete black jumpsuit that only has one sleeve. She is one of the actors in Bollywood who is often seen wearing no accessories. Kareena wore black pumps and tied a tight hair bun. Overall, the Ki and Ka actor's attire looked ravishing.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Upcoming Movies That We Can't Wait To Watch

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
