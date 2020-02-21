Top Kareena Kapoor Khan Songs From Her 2009 Bollywood Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most prominent figures in Bollywood. The actor has, over the years, been in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful flicks. She made her acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in the year 2000. Through her acting career in Bollywood, Kareena has also given several chartbusters that are still played at various parties and clubs across the country. Here are some chartbusters from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movies from the year 2009:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's songs

Zoobi Doobi from the film 3 idiots

This song is from the famous Rajkummar Hirani film, 3 Idiots and it featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in its music video. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam received high praise from critics for their work.

Shukran Allah from the film Kurbaan

This particular track is from the 2009 Rensil D'Silva-directorial, Kurbaan that displayed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The song is written and sung by Sonu Nigam. The song also garnered Sonu Nigam an award and he received massive critical acclaim for his work. It is considered one of the most popular songs from the film.

Kurbaan Hua from the film Kurbaan

This is the title track from the 2009 Rensil D'Silva flick, Kurbaan that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The song is written and composed by the legendary music composers of Bollywood, Salim–Sulaiman. The music video of the song on Youtube has managed to get a total of 2,610,278 views currently. The song received critical acclaim.

