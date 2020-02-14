Aamir Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor's Look For Laal Singh Chaddha, Adds A Lovely V-day Wish

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to his social media on Valentine's Day to reveal Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has once again reunited with his 3 Idiots co-star and will be seen romancing her in the film. Sharing the new poster, Khan wrote in the caption that he wishes he could romance her in every film as it comes naturally to him. Take a look at the poster here.

Aamir Khan reveals a new look from Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan

When taking a look at the poster, not much can be deduced about Kapoor's role in the film. In the poster, she is seen hugging a man wearing a turban who appears to be Aamir Khan. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan's look, the actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured ethnic suit with her hair tied back. She is wearing a bindi on her forehead and kohl around her eyes.

Though this was the first time that Kareena's look was officially revealed, she was earlier spotted in Amritsar while shooting for the film. In the leaked pictures, she is seen wearing a pastel pink coloured kurta paired with white salwar and a dupatta. The actor was seen sporting in a no-makeup look in that one.

Earlier in November last year, Aamir Khan shared the first official poster of the film on his social media. In the poster, Khan is seen wearing a pink and blue checkered shirt and a pink pastel turban and is sporting a long beard. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2020. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

