The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aamir Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor's Look For Laal Singh Chaddha, Adds A Lovely V-day Wish

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan recently revealed a new look of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on his social media with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Take a look at the picture here.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamir khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to his social media on Valentine's Day to reveal Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has once again reunited with his 3 Idiots co-star and will be seen romancing her in the film. Sharing the new poster, Khan wrote in the caption that he wishes he could romance her in every film as it comes naturally to him. Take a look at the poster here.

Aamir Khan reveals a new look from Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

When taking a look at the poster, not much can be deduced about Kapoor's role in the film. In the poster, she is seen hugging a man wearing a turban who appears to be Aamir Khan. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan's look, the actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured ethnic suit with her hair tied back. She is wearing a bindi on her forehead and kohl around her eyes. 

ALSO READ | 'Dangal' To '3 Idiots': Aamir Khan's Movies With An 8 Or Higher Score On IMDb

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC 👑 (@kareenakapoor.arabic) on

Though this was the first time that Kareena's look was officially revealed, she was earlier spotted in Amritsar while shooting for the film. In the leaked pictures, she is seen wearing a pastel pink coloured kurta paired with white salwar and a dupatta. The actor was seen sporting in a no-makeup look in that one.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Actors That Exhibit True Pisces Traits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Earlier in November last year, Aamir Khan shared the first official poster of the film on his social media. In the poster, Khan is seen wearing a pink and blue checkered shirt and a pink pastel turban and is sporting a long beard. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2020. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Receives A Unique Gift From Renowned Cartoonist Manoj Sinha, Pictures Inside

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha; BTS Pics Go Viral

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE