Kareena Kapoor Khan Speaks About Scrutiny Of Her Fashion Choices; Says 'It Gets To Me'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few Indian actors who have changed the fashion contours of the country and is considered a fashionista by masses. Kareena Kapoor seemingly keeps her best fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. However, the actor seems to be well-aware of the fact that being a public figure, she often gets scrutinised for her outfits and it gets to her at times. Recently, Kareena spoke about the same and shared her take on the subject.

Speaking about the same in an interview, the actor revealed that she can’t be dressed up in couture all the time and there are moments when her hair is not in place. Adding to the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she wants to remain as real as possible and be dressed in what makes her comfortable. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor stated that people’s constant scrutiny of her fashion choices bothers her at times. Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan added that there are times when she just wants to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like herself, keep her hair tied or loose and just let things be.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor is currently also gearing up for her next, Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last outing-Angrezi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

