Kareena Kapoor Khan Speaks About Taimur's Possible Reaction On London Streets

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her big debut in Bollywood with the 2001 hit Refugee. Since then, the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her illustrious career and is known for portraying her characters with perfection. Be it Geet from Jab We Met or Preet from Udta Punjab, Kareena has time and again proved her mettle as a bonafide movie star and has left the audience tongue-tied with her performances.

However, the actor’s stellar portrayal of Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham won her accolades from all quarters and is still considered iconic by her many fans. Recently, Kareena spoke about her iconic character from the film and imagined how her son would address her if she takes a walks in London.

Taimur might have THIS question for mother Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a newbie in the film industry when she played the character of a flamboyant young NRI who flaunted her self love fearlessly and unapologetically. In her recent interview with a film critic, Kareena said that even though Poo is among her most iconic characters being watched even today, she could not imagine doing it again.

Kareena revealed that she can't walk down the streets of London, without people still addressing her as Poo. Adding to the same, Kareena joked that her son would be astonished and will wonder, why people are referring to his mother as Poo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film, Good Newwz worked wonders at the box office. The film has officially become Kareena Kapoor's most successful venture after she return to the big screen post pregnancy. Kareena will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

Reportedly, Kareena will portray the character of Jahanara Begum in the film. She has also been roped in for the much-awaited sequel film Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

(Promo image source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram and a screengrab from YouTube)

