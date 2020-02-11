Kareena Kapoor Beats The Chill In This BTS Picture From 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Night Shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last graced the big screen with Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has many interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next, Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Since the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha began, fans have been treated with several BTS pictures from the sets of the much-awaited film. Recently, a picture was shared online in which the actor can be seen enjoying the chilly weather of North India.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan's assistant manager, Naina Sawhney took to her official Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of Kareena's much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. As seen in the picture shared by Naina, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen warming herself up, as she strikes a pose in front of a heater along with her team members from Laal Singh Chaddha. As seen in the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a kurta-pyjama, accessorising her look with a layered multi-coloured jacket. Take a look at the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Kareena's recent film, Good Newwz has worked wonders at the box office, as the film has officially become Kareena Kapoor's most successful venture post-pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. The actor has also been roped in for the much-awaited sequel, Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

(Image: Tanya Ghavri, Naina Sawhney Instagram)

