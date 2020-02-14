Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On How She Perfectly Memorises Dialogues

Kareena Kapoor Khan has acted in various films throughout her career. She has always given her a hundred per cent in every role. She was last seen in the movie Good Newwz which was a super hit film. She was seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently in an interview talked about her movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu that was released in 2012. She mentioned some interesting facts about her and the movie. Let us take a look at what did Kareena Kapoor Khan say about her 2012 movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she memorises her dialogue in every movie she does. She talked about Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu director Shakun Batra and the funny incident that occurred during the shooting of the movie. The actor said that Shakun Batra handed her the script of the film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and within a few minutes she was ready for her first shot of the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan memorises the whole script

During the shoot, she asked Shakun Batra if he had changed a dialogue. Though he initially disagreed, he soon admitted to making slight tweaks. When Shakun asked Kareena how did she know about the slight change in dialogue, Kareena said that she not only knows the change in her dialogues but she also knows the dialogues of people who are with her in the film. Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that roles are about an emotion an actor plays in the film but they are nothing without dialogues.

