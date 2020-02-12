Kareena Kapoor Khan's Most Iconic Dialogues That Fans Remember To This Day!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered to be one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has dominated the film industry since her debut. The actor has evolved in terms of her films and roles. She is well known for her on-screen presence and the aura that she brings with it. Several characters played by Kareena have become iconic owing to her impeccable acting skills and dialogues delivery. Here are some of the films where Kareena delivered some of the most iconic dialogues.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's most iconic dialogues

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Doppelganger Shanaya's TikTok Videos Are A Treat For Bebo Fans; Watch

Heroine

The 2012 movie Heroine, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, explored the inner workings of the film industry. The film was well-received by the audience and went on to gain massive popularity. One of her most iconic dialogue from the film was, “Tum media walo ko film scripts likni chahiye. Heroine ne gaadi kharidi toh businessman ne gift kardi; diamond kharida toh engagement ho gayi, agar LA gayi toh plastic surgery karvali, aur God forbid Dubai gayi… toh uska rate card ban jata hai!” In this dialogue, Kareena sheds light on the inner workings of entertainment tabloids which often come up with clickbait content that's often not true.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Walk For Amit Aggarwal At LFW Summer-Resort 2020 Finale

Jab We Met

Kareena played the outspoken and free-spirited Punjabi girl 'Geet' in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. The film received tremendous praise and Kareena was appreciated for her role. Her dialogue “Mei apni favourite hoon” went on to become famous and turned into a popular meme. The dialogue is simple yet it gets the message of self-love across in the film.

Also Read | Kareena Celebrates Makeup Artist Pompy's Birthday On The Sets Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Kareena's character 'Poo' became a fan favourite upon the movie's release. The Karan Johar family drama was praised for its storytelling and various technical aspects. However, Kareena's character got all the praise for being the typical uptown girl who has no care in the world. Her dialogue upon her introduction, "Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair", just goes to show how self-obsessed her character is. It was a hilarious yet charming dialogue from the actor.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooving To 'Bebo Main Bebo' In This TikTok Video Is All Things Sassy

Talaash

Talaash is one of the most loved psychological films of recent times. Kareena's character kept audiences guessing throughout the film and kept fans invested in the story until the end. However, due to the narrative of the film, Kareena's dialogue, "Nark mei hu, par swarg ka raasta jaanti hu" was misinterpreted at first glance. It was later revealed to Aamir's character and the audience that it had a bigger, much deeper meaning.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.