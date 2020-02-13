Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Songs And Scenes In Her 'size Zero' Fame Movie Tashan

Tashan is a 2008 Bollywood thriller film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Though the movie was not a blockbuster success, there's much more to the movie than Kareena Kapoor Khan's viral 'size zero figure' in the film. Take a look at some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's best scenes from the movie.

When Kareena's character carries out her first bluff

Kareena's character makes a complete fool out of Saif's character. Pooja (Kareena) manages to convince Jimmy (Saif) to steal her boss's money and run away. While Jimmy follows the plan and even gets caught by Bhaiyyaji's men, Pooja takes the loot and runs away, thus trapping Jimmy in a weird mess. The song Chhaliya then plays just after this scene describing Kareena's skilful bluffs as she cheated Jimmy (Saif) and ran away with all the money.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's song Chhaliya

This song is amongst Bebo's iconic numbers as she flaunted her famous size zero figure. Even though her look wasn't appreciated by many and was regarded too skinny, the song still reached a massive viewership.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a firangi avatar

This is one of the most famous songs from the movie Tashan according to the number of views it has received on YouTube. Just before the song starts, Akshay Kumar who had just captured Saif ends up finding Kareena in their jeep that fell in the water. Akshay then takes both Saif and Kareena on the way to Bhaiyyaji so that they can return the money to him. However, they find that the police are on their trail and, in a bid to save themselves, join a foreign film crew to fool the police.

When Kareena's character finds her lost childhood love

Kareena's character overhears Akshay Kumar's character talking about his past and she realises that he is her childhood love. Soon, even Akshay's character realises that they are childhood sweethearts, after which this song rolls in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's scenes

This is one of the scenes where Kareena's quirky character is trying to seduce Akshay's character who is a wannabe gangster. Pooja and Jimmy make the perfect plan to fool Akshay's character so that they can save their lives and run away with the money.

