Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Work-life Balance And Taimur's Future

Taimur Ali Khan has been one of the most popular celebrity kids ever since his birth. He is often surrounded by paparazzi who are desperate to take his photos and capture his moments. Recently, an entertainment portal covered Kareena’s thoughts on her son, his likes and dislikes and her motherhood journey.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her work-life balance and Taimur's future

Kareena almost always takes Taimur to movie sets or wherever she goes. Amidst her busy schedule, she always finds time for him. The actor has maintained a good work-life balance by managing Taimur and her busy schedules. In an interview with a news portal, the actor mentioned that she learns something new from him every day. She even said that at times when Saif and she are away, Taimur understands that his parents are working. The actor further added that she hates leaving him alone, and hopes that Taimur will grow up to be an intelligent boy.

Speaking about his travels, Kareena mentioned that Taimur travels all over India and the world with his parents. She joked that their young prince has become quite a globetrotter. She further continued that Taimur is now understanding the nature of work his parents do and is really supportive of them.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor flew to Chandigarh to shoot for the film and accompanying her was Taimur. According to an entertainment portal, several photos of the young Nawab playing in the fields were taken. Kareena will soon also begin shoot for Karan Johar’s multi starrer Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha, on the other hand, is expected to get a Christmas release in 2020.

