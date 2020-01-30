Saif Ali Khan Rings Up Kareena In The Middle Of An Interview To Ask THIS Burning Question

Saif Ali Khan has been playing many memorable characters since his debut in 1993. He will be seen next in Jawaani Jaaneman this Friday. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor revealed the name of the place from where he orders Chinese food.

In the interview, he was asked about his love for Chinese food. The actor revealed that he is not the only one in the family who loves Chinese food, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and all the Kapoor’s loves Chinese cuisine as well. He also said that they can eat Chinese food three times a day.

On being asked about if he loves the actual Chinese food or the Indian version of Chinese food, he said that he prefers the latter. He also went on to say that he thinks nobody will really like real Chinese food as it is very different. He knows a lot of people who have been to China and not liked the food there.

He then went on to reveal that they always order from the same restaurant. When asked the name of the place, surprisingly, he did not remember. He had to call up Kareena in the middle of his interview to ask the name of the place from where they order their Chinese food regularly. Even Kareena did not know the name of the place, so he had to call a friend of his to get the name. It was then revealed that Saif orders from a place called Kuai Kitchen in Juhu, Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan talked about many things in the interview. He also talked about Mumbai’s traffic, Taimur’s popularity and his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Saif Ali Khan’s latest film Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the screens on January 31, 2020. In the film, Saif is playing a man with commitment issues and gets a huge shock of his life after meeting his young pregnant daughter. He will be seen alongside Tabu and Alaya F in a pivotal role.

