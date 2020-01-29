Kareena Kapoor To Achieve Yet Another Milestone Of Completing 20 Years In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan's career trajectory in Bollywood is a remarkable one. Be it Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Geet from Jab We Met, Kareena has been one of the few trendsetters of the Hindi film industry. She was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz which turned out to be a blockbuster surpassing the ₹ '200 Crore' club benchmark. Kareena has been a part of the film industry for around two decades and is all set to celebrate her 20 years in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor is geared up to celebrate 20 years in Bollywood

Kareena kickstarted her journey as an actor in Bollywood with J.P. Dutta's Refugee which released on June 30, 2020. Bebo will soon be completing 20 successful years in the film industry. She recently sat down for an interview with Haroon Rashid from BBC Asia Network regarding accomplishing this milestone. Her manager took to Instagram to share a photograph from her interview with Rashid and captioned the post writing, "In conversation with BBC Recognising 20 Years of Kareena ❤️❤️❤️ @bbcasiannetwork @iharoonrashid #20yearsofBebo #bbcsounds #bollywooduncovered"

For the interview, Kareena donned an oversized white satin shirt, which she paired with camouflaged pants and green pumps. She rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo, minimal makeup and classic nude lips, with a statement gold neckpiece. On the career front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in one of the highly anticipated period dramas of 2020 titled Takht alongside an ensemble cast. Apart from Takht, she will be seen in the spin-off of Irfan Khan's Hindi Medium titled Angrezi Medium.

