Kareena Kapoor Reveals What She'll Do When Taimur Comes Home With A Girlfriend In Future

'Begum of Bollywood' Kareena Kapoor Khan has often been vocal about her three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan and the paparazzi's obsession with him. The actor spoke about her relationship with her little munchkin earlier this week and revealed that she spoils him with all the attention and cuddles. In her radio show recently, in conversation with Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu, Kareena went on to reveal what she would do if Taimur brings home his girlfriend when he grows up.

In a fun trivia segment of her talk show, Kareena Kapoor ended up having to answer a question that she, as the host, had asked Taapsee. While discussing women's safety, many situations were discussed by the two Bollywood actors where they had to either mark the instances as safe or unsafe. Kareena's question to Taapsee about the safety quotient when the son brings home a girlfriend sort of rebounded to her to which the Jab We Met actor gave a hilarious reply.

Kareena started with uncertainty as she tied to dodge the question and then went on to assert that she is a typically Punjabi mother who would not welcome Taimur's girlfriend with hot paranthas. She said she would drive the girl away by telling her that it's unsafe to be in her house. The doting mother has often revealed in interviews and such that she spends all her time with her son Taimur whenever possible.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

The Udta Punjab actor will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer film Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan directorial will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as the love interest of Laal Singh Chaddha portrayed by 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan. the film is scheduled to release on Christmas this year. Kareena will also be seen next in Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium along with actors Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She is also one of the actors scheduled to feature in Karan Johar's period film Takht in the upcoming year.

