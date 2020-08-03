Kareena Kapoor Khan Thanks Rhea Kapoor For Making Delicious Spaghetti

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding was one of the biggest hits of 2018. Throughout the film, the actor also established a close bond with the producer Rhea Kapoor. In a recent post on social media, Kareena shared a glimpse of the delicious spaghetti that Rhea Kapoor had made for her.

Rhea Kapoor makes spaghetti for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media yesterday to share a picture of an eaten plate. She wrote about how her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor had made the delicious treat for her on the weekend. Kareena Kapoor Khan further wrote, “Once upon a time, on a Sunday #RheaMade spaghetti for me… and now it is in my tummy…Thank you @RheaKapoor for my Sunday evening meals”.

However, this is not the first time that Rhea Kapoor has treated Kareena Kapoor Khan to a delicious treat over the weekend. Last week, Kareena shared a video of herself watching the show, FRIENDS. At the same time, she was also gulping down a burger. In the caption, the actor mentioned how the burger was made by her good friend Rhea Kapoor. She further wrote, “Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended). Love you”.

Earlier this year, Rhea Kapoor attended Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want and revealed that a sequel to Veere Di Wedding is in the talks. During a game, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Rhea Kapoor as to who will make a good stripper. Kareena replied that she has already taken up the job. The actor also added that her character from the film, Kalindi will be playing a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. She even added in a fun way that she has given away some “breaking news”. Rhea Kapoor had confirmed in an earlier interview this year that Veere Di Wedding 2 might be in the making.

