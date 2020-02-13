Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Keeps The Spark In A Marriage Alive; Kareena Is Speechless

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show has received many accolades ever since its inception. The latest episode of the show also features her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple spoke about everything under the sky but there was a particular answer that stumped Kareena Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan stumps Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor’s radio show What Women Want, she invited her husband Saif Ali Khan. During one of the conversations, Kareena asked Saif as to what should young couples do to keep the magic in their romantic life alive. Saif Ali Khan was quick to joke by saying “Roleplay”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was left stumped with this answer. However, Saif Ali Khan later clarified that he was joking about it. He said that they have spoken about almost “every possible topic on the show”.

Saif Ali Khan further went on to say that varied interests between partners also play a very important role to keep the spark alive. He said that when two people have “different things to do” and also discuss newer ideas at the end of the day, then the boring part of the relationship does not exist. He also said that a mundane existence is a “bit worrying” because “long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive”.

Saif Ali Khan also said that people need to not forcefully try to keep the spark alive. He said that people in a relationship should not constantly feel the pressure to keep the spark alive. Saif added that sometimes people need to find their ways to bring a dash of magic in their relationship.

For those unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated for years before they tied the knot. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. They got married in 2012 and even have a son together, Taimur Ali Khan.

