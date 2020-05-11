Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Kim Sharma: Who Nailed Orange Bodycon Outfit Better?

When it comes to style, Bollywood celebs remain unafraid to experiment with their looks as well as outfits. With the fashion police on the prowl, these celebs make sure to make heads turn with their outfit. Be it western or traditional, there are some Bollywood divas who are major goals for their fans when it comes to their sartorial choices.

Talking about style, bodycon attires are certainly the need of the hour and has been trending on the fashion sphere for many of the Bollywood celebs. There are many celebs who nail the bodycon attire with an impeccable panache. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Sharma have also grabbed several eyeballs with their orange bodycon attires.

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Sharma aced their orange bodycon attires effortlessly

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate glam queen of Bollywood. For this look, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been styled by Tanya Ghavri and has been dolled up in this orange bodycon Gauri and Nainika one-shoulder attire. The sleek side cut-out in Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit is further raising the oomph quotient.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has opted for a braided and slightly messy ponytail. It is Kareena Kapoor Khan's dewy makeup which is also stealing the show. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also opted for brown heels with the attire. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's look which was for the show Dance India Dance 7.

Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma is known for treating her fans with some of her stylish avatars on her social media. Kim Sharma has aced this orange bodycon attire by Lola by Suman B. Kim Sharma has paired the look with brown heels and the outfit is also complementing her slender frame.

Kim Sharma has opted for a neat hairdo with her hair tied to a neat bun. Her stud earrings are also unmissable with the entire look. Check out Kim Sharma's look.

