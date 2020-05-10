Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Chup Chup Ke’s' Lesser-known Facts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky since her debut.

In 2006, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead character in Priyadarshan and Kookie Gulati’s laughter riot, Chup Chup Ke. The lead cast of the movie also included Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suneil Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around a debt-ridden young man who attempts suicide but is rescued only to find that his luck is finally turning. Here are some lesser-known facts of Chup Chup Ke. Read ahead to know more:

Chup Chup Ke’s lesser-known facts

Shahid Kapoor's dubbing for the mute person’s part was done by a Malayalam actor.

The movie was titled Khatta Meetha but later decided to change the title.

Suneil Shetty played Kareena's love interest in Refugee (2000) and Kyo Ki (2005), while played her uncle in Hulchul (2004), and in this movie, he played her elder brother.

The movie clashed with Phir Hera Pheri. Interestingly, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty also played important characters in Phir Hera Pheri.

The movie released along with Phir Hera Pheri. While the former was a hit, this did average business at the box-office.

Akshay Kumar was signed for the lead but he opted out later.

Sushma Reddy's voice was dubbed.

Though an average grosser at the box office, the movie has attained a cult status upon repeated telecasts.

Akshaye Khanna visited the sets one day while shooting was taking place.

Kareena Kapoor Khan played a mute person for the first time.

Neha Dhupia worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time.

