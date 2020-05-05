Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Michelle Williams: Who Aced Atelier Zuhra's Outfit Better?

Whether it is Hollywood or Bollywood, celebrities know how to up their glam quotient for any event. And when it comes to putting their best foot forward in terms of fashion, celebs never fail to impress fans with their fashionable avatar. Top celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Michelle Williams, who are both equally fashionable and stylish, opted for a similar-looking outfit giving it their twist. Here’s taking a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Michelle Williams' metallic mirror outfit that fans can take cues from.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for elegant beauty, opted for a body-hugging metallic dress that had mirrored work on it. The actor completed the look as she opted for kohled eyes, bold lips, sleek hairdo and silver strappy heels. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in the Atelier Zuhra that she donned for a function. Check out Bebo in this outfit that will make fans go gaga over it.

Michelle Williams

Ex-Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams on the other hand also opted for the similar Atelier Zuhra dress that she opted for the premiere of The Lion King. Michelle Williams also sported body-hugging metallic dress with a sleek hairdo, bold makeup and strappy silver heels. The singer was also lauded by many for her stunning appearance in this outfit. Check out the picture below.

Looking at the comments and likes on the picture shared by the actors, it is very evident that the fans are in love with their stunning outfits. Fans also went on to laud their actors for their outfits and their stylish appearance. Fans also commented on all things nice on their post. They went on to comment "stunning," "gorgeous," "lovely," and much more.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film, Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. The film is reported to be an official remake of the American film Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. It was also reported that the film might get pushed for another date due to the coronavirus outbreak, However, no official statement has been made about the same.

