Kareena Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Who Aced The Stunning Pantsuit Better?

Bollywood actors are known to carry the style and glamour everywhere they go. Off late, pantsuits have been a trend in the fashion world and top actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone have been setting a trend with their pantsuit outfits. Here’s taking a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt’s stunning pantsuit style that fashionistas can take cues from.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes waves in the fashion world with her sartorial outfit choices. In this picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen sporting an all-black pantsuit. The actor opted for natural makeup, curly hairdo and no jewellery. Check out the stunning picture here.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, sported an all-black pantsuit with white stripes on it. Alia Bhatt gave her outfit a unique twist as she opted for an on-side off-shoulder suit and bell-bottom pants. The actor also opted for dewy makeup, messy hairdo, and black heels. Check out the stunning picture here.

Looking at the likes and the comments on the picture that was shared by the actors are very evident that fans are in love with their outfit. They went on to praise the actors for their stunning outfits and style. Fans also went on to call them ‘stunning,’ gorgeous,’ ‘lovely,’ and many more.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan in a pivotal role. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is reported to be one of the most-awaited films of 2020. The is expected to hit the silver screens on September 11, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates will be pushed for another date.

