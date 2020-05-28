Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who Wore The White Ruffle Gown Better?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are both globally recognised names. After achieving great success in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped into the Hollywood industry, making name and gaining fame there too. Even Priyanka Chopra Jonas followed her footsteps and took the name of the Indian movie industry, forward. Not only their acting, but these Indian actors have created an impact on the international platform with their impeccable and truly distinctive sense of style, as well. In 2019, Aishwarya and Priyanka were spotted wearing a very similar outfit for the Cannes festival. Here is who out of the two actors wore the white ruffle gown look better. Read ahead to know more-

Who wore the white ruffle gown better?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen wearing a white colour ruffled gown. The gown has huge white colour feathers embroidered all over it, making it look larger than life. Aishwarya tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the back of her head and wore long diamond earrings. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan applied shimmery golden nail paint and nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who entered with husband Nick Jonas, was seen wearing a tube white gown, covered with comparatively fewer features embroidered all over it. Priyanka wore a set of diamond choker and long earrings. She tied her hair in a net and tight ponytail, at the back of her head. Priyanka Chopra Jonas applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan (2018). She will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Later, she will also be seen in Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen on the big screen in The Sky is Pink (2019), will be next seen in We Can Be Heroes, which is an upcoming action-fantasy drama. Later, she will also be a part of The White Tiger, which is reportedly based on a Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The movie is going to be featured on Netflix and it also stars Rajkummar Rao.

