Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'What Women Want': Empowering Statements By Guests On The Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan started a radio show titled What Women Want, which is available on OTT platforms and YouTube as a video podcast. On the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan holds a discussion on various topics like fitness, relationship, and much more with several celebrities from the industry.

Kareena Kapoor has hosted several celebrities like Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha, and others. With all that said now, here are some of the most empowering statements made by the guests who appeared on the show. Have a look:

Empowering statements by guests on What Women Want

Sunny Leone

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted guest Sunny Leone. The actor was talking about making some life choices and decisions unapologetically. Sunny Leone shared her advice for all the listeners, women for not feeling judged for decisions that they make. Sunny Leone shared something very empowering; she said, ''I think for a lot of young women or oven older women that are out there, I think it the small choices you make in a day or the small choices you make in a week that add up to something big at the end of the month. So, it might be something as small as. 'Husband, I made dinner, can you wash the dishes?' You know, and that might not seem like a big deal, to let's say, you or I, but that is a big deal in their household.''

Malaika Arora

What Women What that airs on Ishq FM at 104.8 FM frequency had Malaika Arora on the show with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malaika Arora shared some of her personal thoughts on divorce and her life after divorce. Malaika Arora shared some empowering words on divorce; she said, ''I would really urge a lot of women out there. I am not saying that you have to get divorced whatever. But if you are in that...in that process...If you are in an unhappy marriage and that's what you decide...to do, I think you should do it with a lot of dignity...with a lot of self-respect. Don't let anybody bring you down or tell you that you are any less of a person or a woman.''

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed one of the widely talked about subjects -- motherhood. Soha Ali Khan shared her views on people who shame mothers, especially being in the spotlight. Soha Ali Khan said, ''People do feel a certain way and you can't block that out. I am not saying that you have to engage with it, but you have to be aware... that things exist, in terms of shaming and trolling...sometimes it's just people looking for attention. And some things need to be ignored, some things need to be engaged with.''

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre and host Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the couch in one of the episodes of What Women Want. Sonali Bendre revealed her thoughts and experiences while undergoing treatment for cancer. She even shared her thoughts on the importance of self-love that the actor found during her treatment. Sonali Bendre shared a very interesting thing that the listeners found empowering. She said, ''I have learnt to say 'no' which I still find so difficult to say not to people but it's very liberating.''

