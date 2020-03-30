Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films Where The Actor Essayed Serious Roles

Kareena Kapoor Khan is widely considered to be one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. From depicting a typical damsel in distress to essaying some strong serious characters on screen, she has got it all covered. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan remains to be amongst a few female actors to carry enough on-screen weight to lead a film. Here are some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's films where she portrayed serious roles.

Times Kareena Kapoor played serious roles

Talaash (2012)

Talaash features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles. The movie that got released in 2012 is helmed by Reema Kagti. It revolves around the story of a police officer who has set out to solve the case of the death of a well-known actor while dealing with the death of his own son. He gets shocked when he learns the truth of the death cases. Kareena essayed the role of Rosie / Simran in the flick. The movie was a massive hit at the box office.

Heroine (2012)

Kareena was heavily praised for this movie upon its release for her depiction of a serious role as Mahi. Released in the year 2012, the movie is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie revolves around the story of an actor and the struggles she faces in what may seem like a glamorous space to the outside world.

Ki & Ka (2016)

Kareena brought forth what the audience call a revolutionary change in the female character space with her unforgettable performance in this movie. The film received mixed reviews, however, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan's portrayal of a serious character that received huge attention. Fans praised the producers of the movie for bringing out the fresh concept where an ambitious woman pursues her goals while her husband prefers to manage the household chores.

