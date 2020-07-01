Comparison Of Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Vs 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of several successful films over the years. She made her Bollywood debut with the war movie, Refugee (2000) and has worked with many actors since then. She is known to share great chemistry with her co-actors. One such actor who has been paired with Kareena Kapoor Khan on-screen multiple times is Aamir Khan. Read on to know whether 3 Idiots or Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, 2 of their most popular films, was loved more by the audience.

3 Idiots vs Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

3 Idiots is a Rajkumar Hirani-directorial, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani as lead characters. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films, the movie was based on Chetan Bhagat's book Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT. The plot of the film revolves around two friends who are searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them "idiots". The movie reportedly earned ₹3.92 billion, worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time.

3 Idiots won six Filmfare Awards including Best Film and three National Film Awards including Best Popular Film. Overseas, it won the Grand Prize at Japan's Videoyasan Awards. It was also nominated for Best Outstanding Foreign Language Film at the Japan Academy Awards. The movie also won Best Foreign Film at China's Beijing International Film Festival.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a Reema Kagti-directorial, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as lead characters. It is produced by Excel Entertainment and Aamir Khan Productions. The plot of the film revolves around Inspector Surjan Shekhawat, a man dealing with a depressing past, who has to investigate a high profile murder case, deal with his crumbling marriage, and use the help of a prostitute by the name of Rosie. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within reportedly earned ₹930 at the box-office, worldwide.

