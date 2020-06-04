Kareena Kapoor Khan Follows Many Non-Bollywood Celebrities On Social Media; Check It Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut was a dream for her millions of fans who were keen to know more about her private life. Kareena Kapoor Khan gained 3.5 million followers in no-time, the actor herself is very particular about whom she follows on Instagram. Here are some of the non-Bollywood celebrities whom Kareena Kapoor Khan follows on Instagram. Read ahead to know more-

Non-Bollywood celebrities who are followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The power-pack performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated. Jennifer Lopez recently got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film 'Hustlers'. Having 122 million followers on Instagram herself, Jennifer Lopez is an internet sensation today.

Beyonce

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication. Beyonce has 147 million followers on her Instagram account, and she never fails to keep her fans entertained through her social media.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Varsano is an Israeli actor and model. Crowned as Miss Israel 2004, Gal is most commonly known for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. Beginning with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), her career followed by her solo movie, Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot has 39.2 million followers on Instagram and even served as the UN Ambassador for some time.

