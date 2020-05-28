Saif Ali Khan Is All Praises For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Calls Her A "born Star"

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two never fail to express their love for each other and are often spotted praising each other. During an interview, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a "born star" and "thinks like a Hollywood actor". Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's List Of Thriller Flicks & Web-series That Are A Must-watch, See List

Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan started dating in 2008 and tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Having been together for over a decade, the lovebirds are still seen very much in love with each other even today. During an interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a "born star". When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. Saif continued to say that, there is a high level of comfort and it’s just easy to work. He stressed that it is very professional, very quiet and "bloody good" while working with Kareena.

Also Read | Alaya F Shares Her Experience Working With Saif Ali Khan In Her Debut Film

Applauding Kareena Kapoor Khan for playing a supporting character in a critically-acclaimed movie like Udta Punjab, Saif said that, any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because they think it is a good role for them, is thinking like a Hollywood actor. Continuing to praise Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie choices, Saif said, then she went on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and made lots of money at the box office. And then she again went on to play a small role in Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Talks About Working With Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra In 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

When asked about the fact that Saif Ali Khan himself has played a supporting role in blockbuster movies like Dil Chahta Hai, which features Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, Saif said that he was always conscious that he is surrounded by such great actors. Saif revealed that everyone was taking Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna very seriously. Even though they are really good actors, he was never intimidated by them but was always conscious of the fact that he was working with such powerful actors. So, he should better know what he is doing and it worked out well in the end for him.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan-Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Edit Mistakes Will Make You Laugh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.