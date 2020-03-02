Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Accessories She Has Donned For Her Public Appearances

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her classy fashion sense and her all-time glam outfits. She is one of the Bollywood actors who is known for her exceptional dressing style wherever she goes. Along with her dressing sense, she is also famous for the different accessories that she dons during her public appearances. Take a look at the best accessories that she has donned as of recently.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About How & Why She Took The Character Of 'Geet' Seriously; Read

Kareena Kapoor's accessories

Kareena Kapoor is donning an all-black one-shoulder top with an asymmetric hemline and paired it up with a black bell bottom pant. She wore this outfit for her HT Summit Awards 2019 appearance. She has donned one sparking piece of jewellery which is definitely the highlight of this all-black outfit. Her leaf-shaped diamond earrings match perfectly with her chic formal attire.

ALSO READ | 'Angrezi Medium': Kareena Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia's Connection In Film Is Pleasant Surprise

The Tashan actor can be seen wearing a gold neckpiece on top of her black sheer top. She has paired this outfit with a denim jacket and a blue denim pant. Her gold neckpiece is a perfect way of completing her stylish look.

ALSO READ| After Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Gets Called Out By Diet Sabya For 'moon Print' Outfit

She looks all coordinated for her family day out. She is spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in this picture where she is looking all glam with her big brown sunglasses.

Being a minimalist when it comes to styling, Kareena Kapoor makes sure that she still accessorises her looks. For her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding, she wore a stylish grey lehenga which she paired up with a contrasting olive clutch that completely matched with her regal avatar.

ALSO READ| I Can't Believe I Am In The Same Frame As Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor: Radhika Madan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.