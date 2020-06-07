Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into Hindi cinema with Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan and she bagged several accolades for her performance in the movie. Some of the noteworthy movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Dev, Omkara, Jab We Met, and several others. Apart from her acting chops, she is known for her unique sartorial choices. With all that said now, here are some of her best looks that are perfect to take inspiration from:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself in a stylish cowboy look and her style has been going viral on the internet. Her unique sartorial choices grabbed massive attention. She can be seen sporting a rugged look in the picture shared below. Bebo opted for an off-white full-sleeved t-shirt and white jeans and she teamed it with a hat. Check out the post right below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan from their trip to Morocco. In the picture shared below, the actor can be seen donning a rustic coloured one-piece. She teamed her outfit with several accessories. Bebo opted for a brownish-rustic belt for the outfit and carried a peach-nude coloured purse and completed her look by wearing a pair of sunglasses. She opted for an open hairdo in the picture.

Kareena Kapoor has sported all looks with utmost ease, from sporting casual wear to traditional wear to formal wears, she has got it covered all. Bebo made her debut on Instagram with a stunning picture. She went for a casual look by opting for black leggings, black jacket with golden strip, and black and golden shoes of Puma.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on Instagram and with millions of followers, she is among the most celebrated actors on social media. Dressed in a black outfit with blue-green designs, the actor has carried the look with the utmost ease. She completed her look by opting for an open hair-do, dark kohl-eyes, and subtle makeup. Have a look at her style:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared yet another picture of her and Saif Ali Khan from her trip to Rome. Apart from the location, what grabbed the attention was her stylish look. Dressed in an olive coloured full-sleeved t-shirt and blue denim jeans, Kareena Kapoor completed her look with a brown coloured shawl and a huge blue purse.

