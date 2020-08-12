Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends 'big Hug' For Sara Ali Khan On Birthday, Shares Childhood Pic

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on August 12. Grabbing the opportunity, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the second wife of Sara's father Saif Ali Khan, shared a throwback picture to wish her on her birthday. The picture featured little Sara resting in the laps of father Saif Ali Khan while offering him food. In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a red coat while Saif is seen sporting a black jacket teamed with a cream-colour t-shirt.

Instagramming the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95". Kareena also added "Eat loads of pizza / Big hug (sic)", in her caption. Scroll down to take a look at Kareena's post for Sara Ali Khan's birthday.

The birthday post for Sara, on Kareena's social media handle, managed to garner more than 50K likes (and is still counting) within a few minutes. As soon as Kareena shared the childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan, many from Kareena's 3.8 million followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, a section of fans showered Sara with birthday wishes. One fan commented, "Sara was more cute than thaimur" (sic) while another follower asserted, "Awwwww suchhhhh a cute wish".

Sara Ali Khan's birthday

The Simmba actor, who turned 25th on August 12, took to her social media account and shared a few videos from her late-night birthday celebration. Khan, who is currently in Goa, can be seen enjoying her birthday celebrations in the videos. In the first video, she can be seen wearing a black coloured romper with white lines. Meanwhile, in the background, a ‘happy birthday’ poster can be seen pasted on the wall along with a couple of balloons.

Sara Ali Khan's projects

Talking about the professional front of the 25-year-old actor, she was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, along with Kartik Aaryan. The film, released on February 14, 2020, also featured Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The film received a mixed response.

On the other side, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. Apart from the David Dhawan directorial, Sara will also be seen playing the lead role in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and will also feature actress Nimrat Kaur in an important role.

