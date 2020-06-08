Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sara Ali Khan Rock In Similar Traditional Ensembles; See Pictures

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan have not only impressed fans with their acting prowess but also with their trendsetting fashion choices. From western to ethnic, both of them have time and again vowed the fashion police with their splendid looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan know how to keep their fashion game strong. They were previously spotted donning similar traditional ensembles. Have a look at it here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a red ethnic ensemble to attend one of her family events. The actor wore a printed Shimmery Kurta which extended till her knees. The Kurta was paired with matching red salwar. The suit features intricate print work. Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with golden earrings and mojris. Dramatic eye makeup with glossy lips rounded off her look. Hair tied in a ponytail completed this traditional look of the Jab We Met actor.

Sara Ali Khan

While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a red suit, Sara Ali Khan was slaying in a similar royal blue suit. The midi-kurta features intricate print work done all over it. The Love Aaj Kal actor paired her kurta with matching salwar. Sara Ali Khan kept yet look simple by accessorising it with dangler earrings and mojris. Minimalistic makeup with bold lips and sleek hair left open completed this look of Sara Ali Khan.

Professional Front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’ comedy-drama movie Angrezi Medium. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely adapted from the American drama Forrest Gump. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the silver screen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-drama movie Love Aaj Kal. She will next feature in David Dhawan’s comedy movie Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will also star in Aanand L. Rai directed romantic-drama movie Atrangi Re. Along with Sara, the movie reportedly stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles.

(Promo Image Source: Raw Mango Instagram)

