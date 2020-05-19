Kareena Kapoor Or Sara Ali Khan: Which Diva Impressed You More In This Mirror Dress?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration for many. The fashion diva of the industry is popular for her dressing style and the iconic roles that she essays on-screen. Any stylish ensemble she wears and steps out often makes it to the headlines. Be it her gym looks, casual looks, airport looks, or any other outfit, she slays in all. Recently, the Begum of Bollywood was caught in a fashion face-off with another family member. It was none other than the adorable Sara Ali Khan. Young actor Sara Ali Khan is also following suit of Kareena and is fast becoming an idealistic style icon for all the youngsters. Both these Bollywood sensations make sure to make heads turn each time they step out.

Kareena Kapoor vs Sara Ali Khan: Who slayed the mirror outfit better?

Sara Ali Khan had visited the Bigg Boss Show for the promotions of her film Love Aaj Kal. There Sara Ali Khan wore a chic mirror dress that instantaneously recapped the viewers and the fashion industry of a similar look sported by Kareena Kapoor. But, now the question is that which diva slayed the mirror outfit look perfectly?

Sara Ali Khan donned a sleeveless mirror dress in pink colour with a long dramatic trail embracing the look. Sara made sure to make her appearance perfect with her pretty hairstyle with loose waves, in which she was giving a retro hint to her look. She paired up her mirror dress with strappy heels and minimal accessories, which was a statement snake ring. Sara Ali Khan’s make-up was a shimmery shade and a splash of pink over her eyes and lips. Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's mirror look-

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, donned a silver mirror ensemble in the year 2018 for an award show. Kareena Kapoor's mirror dress was a turtle-neck patterned one, designed by Atelier Zuhra which was a beautiful one. She had paired her outfit with strappy silver heels and left her straight tresses open with a middle-partition. Along with nude lips and smokey eyes, she perfectly complemented her look without any accessories. Have a look at Kareena Kapoor's super stylish mirror outfit-

