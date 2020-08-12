Sara Ali Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her Late Night Chocolate Filled Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 25th birthday on August 12. The actor took to her social media account and shared a few videos from her late-night birthday celebration. Khan has been spending her time in Goa and has been giving her fans some major vacation goals. Check out the videos shared on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Drives Away Monday Blues With Kishore Kumar Song And Underwater Dips

Sara Ali Khan's birthday

In the videos shared on Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story, she can be seen enjoying her birthday celebrations a night before her birthday. In the first video, Sara can be seen wearing a black coloured romper with white lines. She left her hair open and wore a gorgeous pair of earrings as she celebrated a night before her birthday.

ALSO READ: 'Gone With The Wind': Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Enjoy Cycling In Rain; Watch Video

In the background, a ‘happy birthday’ poster can be seen pasted on the wall along with a few balloons. In the next video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying her birthday with two birthday cakes and chocolate brownie. Sara Ali Khan’s birthday celebration was filled with chocolate cake as she shared a video of three different chocolate flavoured cakes.

Sara Ali Khan also shared a video from her birthday celebration as she was seen surrounded by balloons. She had a happy birthday balloon and a star-shaped balloon right in front of her, as she hides her face with another smaller one. She wore a black and white coloured striped top along with a pair of floral pants. A bottle of champagne can be seen resting on the table in front of her as well.

Sara Ali Khan's photos

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Gives In To Her Guilty Pleasure, Posts A Pic Of Tempting Chocolate Cake

Sara Ali Khan was last seen romancing actor Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The story of love and loss in different eras is showcased perfectly in the movie, which released on February 14, 2020. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. After nearly 25 years, David Dhawan is all set to redirect the film with the same name but a newer cast. Coolie No. 1 cast includes Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever amongst others. Sara will also be seen playing the lead role in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atarangi Re. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and will also feature actress Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role. Much like Love Aaj Kal which released on Valentine's Day, it had been revealed that Atrangi Re was also slated to have Valentine's Day release the next year.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Has A Message About Staying Strong And Being True; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.