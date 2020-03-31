'Sanju' To 'Heroine', List Of Movies That Were Written Keeping Specific Actors In Mind

Quite often in Bollywood, you must have heard that this actor was the first choice for a movie but he turned down the project. Then that role is passed on to some other actor and if sometimes works in his favour, sometimes not. Like Dangal was written keeping in mind Irrfan Khan, not Aamir Khan. Similarly, Madhuri Dixit was the first choice for 1942 A Love Story, which later Manisha Koirala featured it in. Or Hrithik Roshan was the original choice for Don. But there are very few actors in the Hindi Film Industry for whom films are actually written. Let's take a look at such movies were written keeping in mind the lead actors.

Read: Here's A Look At Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Unforgettable Scenes From ‘Sanju’

Sanju

Source: Rajkumar Hirani Instagram

The blockbuster Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which is a biopic on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt was written keeping Ranbir Kapoor in mind. Touted as the most physically challenging film of Ranbir's acting career, Sanju did wonders at the box-office. Helmed by celebrated director Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju was made only on the basis of Ranbir Kapoor's agreeing on playing the part. Sanju not only turned out to be a blockbuster hit but also became one of the most memorable films of Ranbir Kapoor.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Most Physically Challenging Role Ever

Heroine

Source: Madhur Bhandarkar Instagram

Made by famous director Madhur Bhandarkar, Heroine was the most ambitious film of his professional career. Kareena Kapoor starred in this drama movie titled Heroine, which garnered her a lot of critical acclaims. It is a lesser-known fact that Heroine was inspired by a Bollywood actor's life but it was written keeping Kareena Kapoor in mind. Heroine is counted amongst the most iconic films of Kareena Kapoor's career.

Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Backed Out From 'Heroine' Because Of THIS Reason?

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Source: Shravani Instagram

Ayan Mukerji, after working with Ranbir Kapoor, in Wake Up Sid wanted to make a movie with the Superstar yet again. That's when he started writing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced the film. Ranbir Kapoor's character Bunny became iconic, so did its dialogues and songs. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as yet is counted amidst the biggest blockbuster hits of Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic drama also marked the comeback of the superhit onscreen Jodi of Deepika and Ranbir post their breakup. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani songs were a rage and the film did exceedingly well at the box-office.

Read: Vicky Kaushal's Funny And Emotional Moments As Kamli From 'Sanju'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.