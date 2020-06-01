Kareena Kapoor Khan's Impressive And Inspiring Hairstyles From Her Movies

Kareena Kapoor's movies have often left fans inspired. The actor has impressed fans with her various bubbly roles. Kareena Kapoor's movies include Jab We Met, Heroine, Tashan, Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and many more. Kareena Kapoor's distinct roles and vibrant hairstyles from her films have left many fans spellbound. Listed below are some of Kareena Kapoor-inspired hairstyles from her movies to try at home.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Starrers With More Than One Male Lead; '3 Idiots' To 'Good Newwz'

Kareena Kapoor-inspired hairstyles from her movies

3 Idiots

The refined actor has charmed the masses with her role as a doctor in the film. Kareena portraying the role of Pia Sahastrabuddhe wins hearts with her fiery appeal. The actor changes many outfits and hairstyles in the film. Kareena is seen going from straight to curly hair. Her popular last scene from the film showcases her bridal look while on a bike. Kareena's curly hair and low bun look from the scene is one distinct look from the film that viewers have often tried and tested themselves. Kapoor's distinct makeup looks too from the film were imitated by many viewers.

Jab We Met

This is one of Kareena Kapoor's popular films. The film saw her portray the role of Geet, a young and bubbly girl who is on her way back home. Kareena throughout the film changes many outfits and hairstyles. Be it her iconic song Mauja Hi Mauja with her straight her or her song Nagada with the statement twisted braid, Kapoor has won hearts with each look. The film showcases the strong chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor that for years captivated the hearts of fans. Kareena's distinct makeup looks too from the film were adapted by many viewers.

Chup Chup Ke

This is another film that witnesses Kareena in a new light. The film showcases Kareena going from wavy to straight hair. In various songs, she dons her statement pin-straight looks whereas other scenes showcase her wet hair, beach waves, and curly locks. Chup Chup Ke again stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Kareena essays the role of Shruti, a young mute girl who falls for Jeetu.

Good Newzz

This is one of Kareena's recent and popular films. The film showcases Kareena getting pregnant with another man's child through an IVF mistake. Kareena throughout the film goes from donning low buns to ponytails and more. In her popular songs, she is seen donning pin-straight hair to tong-enhanced waves. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani.

READ:Kareena Kapoor's BTS Videos From '3 Idiots' Will Take You On A Trip Down The Memory Lane

READ:Boman Irani Reveals He Recommended Irrfan Khan To Portray 'Virus' In '3 Idiots'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.