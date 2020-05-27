Kareena Kapoor Starrers With More Than One Male Lead; '3 Idiots' To 'Good Newwz'

Kareena Kapoor is hands down one of the most bankable leading ladies of Bollywood. Ever since she set foot in the Hindi film industry alongside the Bachchan father-son duo in 2000's Refugee, Kapoor has starred in several iconic films and established a name for herself in the industry and in the hearts of the masses like no other. Till date, Bebo has featured in over 58 films and will soon be completing 20 successful years in Bollywood.

The Good Newwz actor has possibly shared the screen space with most of the A-listers of the film fraternity from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar. Furthermore, she has also appeared in several movies with more than one male lead. Therefore, here is a list of Kareena Kapoor's movies in which she acted with more than one male lead actor:

1) Tashan

Kareena Kapoor shared the silver screen with three lead actors in 2008's action-comedy Tashan. Alongside Kapoor, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. While the film had three male leads, Bebo was the only female lead in this Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial.

2) 3 Idiots

The 2009's coming-of-age comedy-drama 3 Idiots starred Kareena Kapoor alongside Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani. Kapoor essayed the role of Pia Sahastrabuddhe, a doctor and Virus' younger daughter in this Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Not only did the film receive a thumbs-up from the critics and audience but it also went on the become the highest-grossing Indian film of that year.

3) Golmaal 3

Kareena Kapoor shared the screen space with an ensemble cast in the third instalment of the blockbuster Golmaal series, titled Golmaal 3. Alongside Kareena, the Rohit Shetty directorial starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak and Johnny Lever in the lead roles. The comedy-drama went on to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Singh. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of last year and was also received well by the audience. However, Kapoor will next be seen in the period-drama Takht along with an ensemble cast comprising Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is expected to release next year.

