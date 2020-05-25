Kareena Kapoor's BTS Videos From '3 Idiots' Will Take You On A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Kareena Kapoor is hands down one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Bollywood. By starring in some of the most iconic cult films, Kareena has established a place for herself in showbiz like no other. Marking her debut in Bollywood alongside the Bachchan father-son duo in Refugee, Kareena has had an illustrious career as an actor and will soon complete 20 successful years in the film industry.

Therefore, having a look back at some of Bebo's best performances to date, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots undoubtedly deserves a mention as it gave fans an all-new nerdy and de-glammed Kareena Kapoor as Pia Sahastrabuddhe, who was largely loved by the masses. Thus, here is giving all the Kareena Kapoor fans an insight some BTS from the film to cherish their memories of Pia from 3 Idiots.

Check out some BTS videos from Kareena Kapoor's '3 Idiots':

From being the glamourous diva to a totally deglamorized Pia Sahastrabuddhe, here's all the prep that went into bringing Pia's character to life:

Here's a sneak-peek into Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's fun banter over the scooter ride scene from the film, wherein Kareena confessed to being extremely scared of sitting behind Aamir on a scooter:

Zoobi Doobi is hands down one of the most popular romantic songs from the film wherein Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are seen romancing each other. Have a look at what went behind the scenes for creating the on-screen magic as lovers in the iconic song:

The grand campus from the film has surely made a lot of folks dream of college life. However, selecting one for the film was not an easy task for the makers as they had seen around 400 colleges across the country before they finally zeroed down to IIM Banglore. According to Rajkumar Hirani, the campus of IIMB has a distinct character to it.

With a star cast comprising Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani, having several hilarious on-set moments is inevitable. Therefore, here is a compilation of all the fun that went down amidst shooting the film and the last days of shooting before the entire cast and crew bid farewell to each other:

