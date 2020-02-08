Union Budget
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Impromptu Dance With Taimur Becomes A No. 1 Hit On The Internet

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen breaking into an impromptu dance with Taimur Ali Khan at a party and it has become a No.1 hit on the Internet. Watch below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor

Just a few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed fans with her dance performance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebrations, and now another video of the actor has surfaced wherein she is being seen breaking into an impromptu dance. In awe of Kareena's impromptu jig with her three-year-old son, the clip has become a No.1 hit on the Internet. Dressed in casual denim and a black top, the Takht actress seems to be having a swell time and encouraging the other star kids too to shake a leg. Watch below- 

Kareena Kapoor Khan shakes a leg with Taimur 

Grooving to the song 'Baby Shark' alongside Taimur and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Khan can be seen enjoying herself at the party as the kids dance to the popular kids’ song. Kareena’s fans were happy to see this side of the actor. A fan wrote, “Woah this is the cutest thing ever. I never imagined would see Kareena dances to Baby Shark.” Another said, “Lol she is in her own world.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanpage ✨ (@kareena.arabfc) on

However, this is not the first time Taimur and Kareena stole the limelight. A few days back, at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding, the two pulled off the traditional avatar perfectly.  While Taimur wore a dark blue kurta paired with a white pajama. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning wearing a yellow saree. Kareena has accessorized her outfit with Chandbalis and a gajra in her hair. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

At Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding bash, Bebo shook a leg on her hits like ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ and ‘Tareefan’ with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The actress looked ethereal in a shimmering lehenga, as she owned the dance floor with her swift moves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which hit the screens in December 2019. Up next, the actress will be seen playing a pivotal role in Karan Johar's magnum, opus period drama Takht.

Published:
COMMENT
