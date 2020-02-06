Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In These Amazing Lehenga Looks; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. She has always donned impressive and stylish attires. The diva leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving out fashion goals. Any outfit she wears and steps out in often makes it to the headlines. The way she carries herself in each of her outfits is just commendable. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in some stunning lehengas. These looks can perfectly inspire you to dress up for any special occasion. Have a look at some of these stunning lehenga looks of the diva here-

Stunning lehengas of Kareena Kapoor Khan to get inspired from:

Silver color embroidered lehenga

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Pearly White heavy embroidery-work lehenga

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

A sizzling classic net Chikankari Lengha

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Stunning Gota woven lehenga with kalamkari dupatta

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Brown-Cream flower crape Lehenga

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Shimmery black and silver lehenga

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Aqua color lehenga with a jacket and embroidered work on it

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a balck and heavy off-white combo Lehenga

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

