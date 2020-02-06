Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In These Amazing Lehenga Looks; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. She has always donned impressive and stylish attires. The diva leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving out fashion goals. Any outfit she wears and steps out in often makes it to the headlines. The way she carries herself in each of her outfits is just commendable. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in some stunning lehengas. These looks can perfectly inspire you to dress up for any special occasion. Have a look at some of these stunning lehenga looks of the diva here-
Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Swarmed By Paps; Asks, "Why Are You Shouting?"; Watch
Also read | Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Prove Royal Blue Is Happy Colour, See Pics
Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Casual Looks To Take Cues From Before Stepping Out!
Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In These Yellow Outfits, See Pics
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.